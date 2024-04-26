Watch: BRS MLA Malla Reddy says BJP’s Eatala will win Malkajgiri MP seat

BRS MLAs won all seven Assembly segments under Malkajgiri LS segment.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 26th April 2024 6:54 pm IST
Medchal MLA Ch Malla Reddy predicts BJP candidate Eatala Rajender's victory in Malkajgiri Lok sabha seat.
MLA Ch Malla Reddy and BJP candidate Eatala Rajender at a function

Hyderabad: Medchal BRS MLA Ch Malla Reddy telling BJP Malkajgiri Lok Sabha candidate Eatala Rajender that the latter will win the election, has shocked the BRS circles.

A video circulating on social media showing Malla Reddy taking pictures with Rajender and predicting his certain victory; is being seen as an over-the-top prediction, as the BRS has won all seven Assembly segments coming under the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha segment, with two of them being Medchal which Malla Reddy represents, and Malkajgiri, which MLA Marri Rajasekhar Reddy represents.

The BRS MLA’s remark came as the two rivals exchanged some light-hearted moments during a function. In the video, Rajender can be seen asking Reddy whether he would win the election. Without further thought, Malla Reddy responded stating who else could win, except him.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Telangana: Not quitting BRS, retiring after current MLA term, says Malla Reddy

It is pertinent to mention that recently Malla Reddy announced that he would quit politics after serving as BRS MLA till his current term ends.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 26th April 2024 6:54 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Elections updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button