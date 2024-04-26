Watch: BRS MLA Malla Reddy says BJP’s Eatala will win Malkajgiri MP seat

Hyderabad: Medchal BRS MLA Ch Malla Reddy telling BJP Malkajgiri Lok Sabha candidate Eatala Rajender that the latter will win the election, has shocked the BRS circles.

A video circulating on social media showing Malla Reddy taking pictures with Rajender and predicting his certain victory; is being seen as an over-the-top prediction, as the BRS has won all seven Assembly segments coming under the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha segment, with two of them being Medchal which Malla Reddy represents, and Malkajgiri, which MLA Marri Rajasekhar Reddy represents.

The BRS MLA’s remark came as the two rivals exchanged some light-hearted moments during a function. In the video, Rajender can be seen asking Reddy whether he would win the election. Without further thought, Malla Reddy responded stating who else could win, except him.

It is pertinent to mention that recently Malla Reddy announced that he would quit politics after serving as BRS MLA till his current term ends.