Telangana: Not quitting BRS, retiring after current MLA term, says Malla Reddy

Hyderabad: In an unexpected turn of events, BRS MLA and former minister Ch Malla Reddy on Thursday, March 14, said that while he is not ditching the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for the Congress as per speculations, he is quitting politics after his current term as an MLA.

On his meeting with Karnataka deputy chief minister and senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru, he said that he met the latter at a private event.

“There was no politics in that meeting. I will continue in the BRS. I will serve the BRS for the next 5 years and will quit politics. I will not contest in the next Assembly polls,” he said.

He also said that no one from his family is contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Initially, he had said that if the BRS high command permits, his son Bhadra Reddy would contest from Malkajgiri.

The BRS on Thursday nominated Ragidi Laxma Reddy from the seat.