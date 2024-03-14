Telangana: BRS announces candidates for Malkajgiri, Adilabad for LS polls

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) announced its candidates for Malkajgiri and Adilabad (ST) for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on Thursday, March 14.

Ragidi Laxma Reddy and Athram Sakku are going to represent the party from the constituencies respectively, the party said in a press release.

Laxma Reddy along with his supporters jumped ship from the Congress and joined the pink party in the run-up to the Assembly polls last year after disappointment over the grand old party choosing M Parameshwar Reddy for the Uppal Assembly ticket.

Sakku started his political journey with the Congress. From 2009-2014, he served as MLA of the Asifabad constituency from the Congress. In 2014, He contested as MLA of Asifabad and lost the election.

In 2018, Athram Sakku won the 2018 Assembly elections from the same seat. In 2019, he joined the BRS (then TRS).

The BRS earlier named former MLA Bajireddy Govardhan as its nominee from Nizamabad, Kasani Gyaneshwar from Chevella, Kadiam Kavya from Warangal and Gali Vinod Kumar from Zaheerabad.

It also nominated senior BRS leader B Vinod Kumar for Karimnagar, Koppula Eshwar for Peddapalli, Nama Nageshwar Rao for Khammam and Maloth Kavitha for Mahabubabad as its candidates.

With the announcement today, the BRS has so far named its candidates from 11 of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana.

The BRS had earlier said that it will have an alliance with the BSP in Telangana for the Lok Sabha polls.