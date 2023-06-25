Hyderabad: Murder conspiracy foiled by Falaknuma police

Hyderabad: Four persons were arrested by the Falaknuma police after they foiled a murder conspiracy of one person here on Sunday. Three sickles and daggers each, a motorcycle and cell phones were seized. Three more are absconding.

DCP (south zone) P Sai Chaitanya said the arrested person Meer Ashfaq Ali alias Amer Khan, along with his associates Mohd Subhan, Jameel, Farhan, Imran, Chota Farhan and a juvenile planned to kill Nazim alias Ishan.

“Ishan was defaming Amer as the latter had beaten him up over family matters. Amer suspected Ishan was doing black magic on him. Both persons are co-brothers. They would frequently quarrel,” said Sai Chaitanya.

On Saturday Amer along with the other accused gathered near Zaitun Hotel at Farooqnagar Road Falaknuma. On information, a police team headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Falaknuma Raghavendra rushed to the spot and arrested Amer, Subhan, Jameel and the juvenile while others managed to escape.

On interrogation, they admitted to having plans to kill Ishan. “The four persons asked Ishan to come to a spot in order to discuss the issue. Their plan was to attack Ishan with sickles and daggers. Efforts are on to arrest Farhan, Imran and Chota Farhan, who escaped,” police said.