Hyderabad: Woman kills teenage daughter, dies by suicide later

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old woman killed her teenage daughter and later died by suicide at Manikonda in Raidurgam on Friday.

The deceased identified as B Alivelu was staying with her husband Sadananda and children 14-year-old Lasya and 11-year-old Manikanta.

According to the Raidurgam police statement, the family was planning to visit the Yadadri temple. On June 22 Alivelu had an argument with her husband and son over family matters.

“It is suspected that around 3 am, Alivelu first hanged her daughter from the ceiling fan in the bedroom and later hanged herself from the ceiling rod in the kitchen,” the police said.

Their bodies were found in the morning. A case was registered and an investigation is underway.