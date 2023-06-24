Hyderabad: Cab drivers allege violence by traffic cop over parking row

Hyderabad: An incident of alleged violence by city traffic police personnel against cab drivers over the issue of parking surfaced on social media on Friday evening.

The incident which took place around 12.30 pm near the Mindspace area on Friday re-triggered a debate on police brutality and the lack of enough parking spaces in Hyderabad.

A video of the verbal tussle between one of the cab drivers and traffic policemen was posted by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) on Friday and sought an investigation into the matter.

Dear Sir @CPCyberabad @cyberabadpolice @CYBTRAFFIC

Kindly look into the matter and do the needful. pic.twitter.com/Xn7G8JlIqp — Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (@TGPWU) June 23, 2023

Speaking to Siasat.com, Bharat Kumar, the cab driver who is seen arguing in the video with the policemen, alleged that a traffic cop indulged in violence against him and cab driver Naresh for questioning ‘arbitrary actions’ of the constable.

Bharat stated that he along with another driver received a call from Naresh after the constable snatched away his car keys for stopping his cab on the side of the road while waiting for a customer.

In the video, Bharat can be seen telling one of the traffic cops that violence is unacceptable. It can also be seen that the cops tried to block the drivers from taking the video.

After the online furore over the video, the Twitter handle of the Cyberabad Traffic Police responded by stating that a concerned officer will look into the matter.

Please share your contact number, concerned officer will speak regarding this issue. Thank you. — CYBERABAD TRAFFIC POLICE (@CYBTRAFFIC) June 24, 2023

Siasat.com also reached out to the Madhapur Police Station and Ramaiah, a head constable stated that the incident occurred due to a heated verbal exchange and both parties have reached a compromise. “No case has been registered,” he said.