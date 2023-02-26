Hyderabad murder: Police files petition seeking custody for accused

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police have filed a petition before the court against Harihara Krishna, who was arrested for murdering his friend Naveen after he got apprehensive that the latter was getting close to his girlfriend.

A police official said that after committing the crime, Krishna was loitering around the body for 7-8 hours.

“After killing Naveen at about 8 pm on February 17, Krishna loitered around for six hours. We suspect he stabbed the body at regular intervals. He came again the next day to check the body,” the official said.

According to police, Krishna was plotting the murder for at least two months after he realized Naveen was in touch with his girlfriend through calls.

The trio has known each other from their intermediate days. The girl was in a relationship with Naveen but they broke up. She became friends with Krishna and entered into a relationship with him, police said.

On Sunday, the police examined the feed from the closed circuit cameras installed near ORR Abdullapurmet, L B Nagar and other areas where the suspect had gone along with the victim before killing him.

Naveen, was an engineering student at a college in Narketpally Nalgonda district while Krishna studied in Hyderabad. Naveen was murdered on February 17. After nearly eight days Krishna surrendered before the Abdullapurmet police.