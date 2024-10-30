Zomato warehouse in Hyderabad found with products showing future packaging dates

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad task force police raided a Zomato-owned warehouse in Kukatpally, Hyperpure, revealing serious health violations, on October 29.

During the inspection, officials discovered 18 kg of mushroom packages with ‘future date of packaging’, raising concerns about food safety standards. The raid conducted highlighted inadequate packaging methods and a lack of adherence to hygienic practices.

The warehouse belonged to Zomato’s comprehensive supply chain solution, Hyperpure, tailored to the hotels, restaurants, and caterers (HoReCa) industry.

It provides a wide array of essential kitchen supplies, including fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, seafood, gourmet foods, packaging materials, consumables, and kitchen equipment.

Also Read Hoax bomb threats to flights at Hyderabad Airport: RGIA police file eight cases

Unhygienic Zomato warehouse in Hyderabad

Inspectors observed that the warehouse was in a disorganized and unhygienic state. Workers were not wearing essential protective gear, such as gloves, headgear, and aprons.

Alarmingly, the investigation also revealed that the food handlers lacked valid medical fitness certificates, putting consumer health at risk.

Violation of food safety standards

The store also improperly stored cosmetics alongside food products, further violating safety regulations. The findings prompted officials to issue a notice for corrective action against the warehouse operators.

In response to the raid at their Hyderabad warehouse, Zomato clarified its commitment to maintaining high safety and hygiene standards. “We are working closely with their warehouse partner to rectify identified issues,” said Zomato in a statement.

The incident underscores the importance of rigorous food safety practices in the rapidly growing quick commerce sector, which is increasingly under scrutiny for maintaining product quality and consumer safety.