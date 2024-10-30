Hoax bomb threats to flights at Hyderabad Airport: RGIA police file eight cases

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police have so far registered eight cases in connection with anonymous bomb threats to flights at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA)

The bomb threats, which have been circulating on the social media platform X over the past week, were swiftly investigated and ultimately deemed hoaxes.

Details of bomb threats to flights at Hyderabad Airport

According to RGIA Circle Inspector K. Balaraju, six of the bomb threats were reported in a single day on Tuesday, with threats directed at five IndiGo flights and one Air India flight.

Two of the IndiGo flights were scheduled to depart for Chennai, while the Air India flight was en route to Hyderabad from Chennai. Inspector Balaraju explained that the bomb threats aimed to create fear and disrupt air travel.

The hoax threats not only caused delays but also led to heightened security checks at the airport. Following each threat, special teams from the police force conducted thorough searches of the flights, luggage, and airport premises, often taking up to two hours per incident.

These comprehensive checks, involving the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and sniffer dog squads, ensured that every alert was thoroughly addressed to maintain passenger safety.

Also Read Hyderabad airport hit by multiple bomb threats to flights

Impact on passenger confidence, security resources

The series of hoax threats significantly impacts passenger confidence and place a strain on security resources. According to officials, these false alarms disrupted the operations of RGIA and were among 72 bomb threats received by airports across the country on Tuesday alone.

Each threat required swift action from security personnel. The frequent hoaxes also diverted critical resources, potentially affecting the airport’s ability to respond to genuine emergencies.

Ongoing investigation, efforts to identify suspects

The Hyderabad police have formed special teams dedicated to identifying and apprehending the individuals behind these hoax bomb threats.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra police have identified a suspect in connection with similar threats nationwide. A 35-year-old man from Nagpur, identified as Jagdish Uikey, is believed to be involved in a spate of hoax bomb threats across the country. Authorities have intensified efforts to locate and apprehend him.