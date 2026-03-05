Hyderabad Musi activists write to AICC in-charge against Gandhi Sarovar Project

Hyderabad: Activists of the Musi Jan Andolan (MJA) on Thursday, March 5, wrote a letter to All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) in-charge of Telangana Meenakshi Natarajan, expressing serious objections and grave concerns over the Gandhi Sarovar Project being built as part of the proposed Musi Riverfront Development Project.

The key concern highlighted in the letter was the unfair acquisition of 10.34-acre land located in Bandlaguda Jagir village of Gandipet mandal in Rangareddy district, which directly impacts the residents of Madhu Park Ridge Apartments.

“Residents have unanimously opposed the move, as it threatens their homes. Additionally, the Telangana government has sought transfer of 98.20 acre of defence land for the project, and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on February 12, 2026, inviting him for the foundation stone laying ceremony, disregarding public opposition and democratic processes,” the letter read.

The MJA also pointed out how the project has drawn sharp criticism, including from Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi, who stated on X (Twitter) that “displacing residents to create space for a Gandhi statue is the most unGandhian action… Bapu would have said, ‘Not in my Name, Stop it!'”

MJA also condemned the exemption of the project from Social Impact Assessment (SIA) under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition (RFCTLARR) Act through a 2017 state amendment, which, the collective observed, undermines the law’s intent to protect people’s interests and food security.

MJA warned that the current approach will have detrimental and lasting impacts on the river’s ecosystem, affected communities and all citizens of Telangana.

“This project, if proceeded in its present form, ignores the voices of the people and risks irreversible damage to our natural heritage,” the email from MJA to Meenakshi Natarajan said.

The MJA urged Natarajan to convey the on-ground discontent to the state government and Congress’ central leadership, ensuring the Gandhi Sarovar Project is not inaugurated and the Musi Riverfront Development Project undergoes a thorough, participatory review through democratic consultations.