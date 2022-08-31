Hyderabad: Muslim man booked for allegedly threatening Raja Singh’s lawyer

Hyderabad: The Charminar police registered a case against a Muslim man for allegedly threatening MLA T Raja Singh’s lawyer, K Karuna Sagar, near the Telangana high court.

According to the FIR registered, on August 26, while addressing media at Gate No.4 of the high court, the man, allegedly intimidated advocate K Karuna Sagar by chanting the slogan “Shere-e-Deccan hai, Koi bhi kuch bhi nahi ukad sakta” (a common Hyderabadi phrase used as a veiled threat).

The lawyer immediately lodged a complaint with the Charminar police station upon which the police obtained court permission from the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court at Nampally and registered a case under section 506 (Criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and took up the investigation.

Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh’s advocate K Karuna Sagar objecting the presence of a Muslim Youngman near the gate of the High Court. Today He approached the chief justice of Telangana High Court praying for security arrangements for him in the backdrop of constant ‘life threat’. pic.twitter.com/h7532ycjRH — Naseer Giyas (@NaseerGiyas) August 29, 2022

The lawyer had earlier filed a complaint with the Saidabad police after he allegedly received threatening calls from unknown numbers. Sagar claimed that the threats came a day after he represented the now suspended BJP MLA, T Raja Singh, for his derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad, at the Nampally court.

Two days ago Karuna Sagar along with the members of the Telangana High Court Advocates Bar Association sought security after he was attacked on the premises of the high court, a day after Singh’s arrest. The council met the Telangana high court chief justice, Ujjal Bhuyan and submitted the petition to him, seeking security for Sagar.