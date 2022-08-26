Hyderabad: Raja Singh’s lawyer allegedly attacked in Nampally

Hyderabad: A day after MLA Raja Singh was arrested under the PD (Preventive Detention) Act, his lawyer, Karuna Sagar Kashimshetty was allegedly attacked by a fanatic outside the Nampally magistrate court.

“As I was addressing media outside gate 4 of the Court, a fanatic approached yelling incoherent things and tried to attack me. There were people around who stopped him. We told the police to take action, but they did not,” said the lawyer.

Kashimshetty recently also tweeted that he was getting death threats via phone. “A few people called, they said things like ‘You have taken up Raja Singh’s case, we will kill you.” He responded on Twitter saying that he was doing his job, and threats cannot deter him.

Two days after he received bail, the Shahinayatgunj and Mangalhaat police on Thursday issued notices to the now suspended BJP MLA in hate-speech-related cases booked against in earlier this year in April.

He was given a notice under Section 41 of the CrPC (to be given prior to arrest). The MLA was given bail in a case booked against him earlier for making derogatory comments against Prophet Muhammad on August 22.