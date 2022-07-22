Hyderabad: Muslim youth beaten for not chanting ‘Jai Sri Ram’

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in the Charminar area late Thursday night after miscreants attacked a Muslim youth for not chanting the Jai Sri Ram slogan during a Bonalu procession in the old city.

The police have identified the trouble mongers and had taken them into custody.

According to the details, Mohammed Shahid aka Afridi a resident of Hussainialam was on his way back on Thursday night, meanwhile a Bonalu procession was moving from Shad cafe Hussainialam.

Suddenly a group of miscreants had allegedly stopped Shahid and applied Tilak on his forehead and forced him to chant Jai Sri Ram slogans, when the youth refused to do so, he was badly beaten up.

After this incident tension prevailed in the area. Shahid lodged a complaint with the Charminar police upon which a case was registered.

The police had identified Rupesh Sharma as the prime perpetrator of the incident and a team of Task force police have picked him up for investigation.

Police are investigating the case.