Hyderabad: Mystery shrouds the origin of Bhoiguda fire accident

Hyderabad: Days after 11 migrant workers died at a timber godown in Bhoiguda, there is still no clarity on the origin of the fire. However, an official from the Telangana fire department told Siasat.com that the victims most likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning while they were asleep.

The incident took place at Shravan traders, a timber godown in Bhoiguda on March 23. Eleven migrant workers employed at (and residing in) the godown lost their lives.

“More often than not, we control the fires which break out. This was one of those instances when doing that proved difficult,” remarked District fire officer (DFO) Srinivas Reddy, from the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services department.

Speaking to this reporter, the DFO stated that in the most likely scenario, the migrant workers were fast asleep when the fire broke out. “A major reason for fire-related deaths is the inhalation of harmful fumes. They were all resting in a very tiny room with no means of exit except via a spiral staircase,” he added.

According to the investigation, firefighters reached the godown at 3:59 am and spent 10 and a half hours working on damage control.

While the fire was extinguished in a matter of a few mere minutes, Reddy remarks that ensuring that there was no further cause for worry took a longer time. “The floor of the godown was full of cardboard, scrap, and other glass materials. Further, the presence of cable wires could have worked as kindling for the fire,” he says.

When asked if there was any way fires like these could be curbed, Srinivas Reddy said that it is crucial to follow all fire safety permits. “At the end of the day, we are focused on firefighting and not fire prevention. That is up to godown owners and other establishment owners to ensure,” he added while expressing his sadness over the deaths.