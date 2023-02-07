Hyderabad: NALSAR University of Law signs MOU with ICRISAT

Hyderabad: NALSAR University of Law signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid-Tropics ( ICRISAT), on Monday.

The vice-Chancellor-NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, Prof Srikrishna Deva Rao signed the MoU in the presence of the chair professor, IPR of NALSAR, Dr Anindya Sircar and head of legal services of ICRISAT, Dr Surya Mani Tripathi.

The significance of this MoU is to jointly work on projects in the domain of IP and technology management/commercialization by utilizing IP expertise, network and outreach, and national and international exposure.

NALSAR will collaborate for capacity building and awareness activities in the IP domain to benefit various stakeholders in the innovation ecosystem in India and across the globe.

This partnership between the two will enhance knowledge exchange and participation in each other’s programs and events relevant to IPRs.

It would further encourage visits from one party to the other by academic, research and other staff members to participate in training and capacity development programs and other related activities said their press release.