Hyderabad: NALSAR University of Law signs MOU with ICRISAT

This partnership between the two will enhance knowledge exchange and participation in each other’s programs and events relevant to IPRs.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 7th February 2023 12:18 pm IST
Hyderabad: NALSAR University of Law signs MOU with ICRISAT
NALSAR University of Law signs MOU with ICRISAT

Hyderabad: NALSAR University of Law signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid-Tropics ( ICRISAT), on Monday.

The vice-Chancellor-NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, Prof Srikrishna Deva Rao signed the MoU in the presence of the chair professor, IPR of NALSAR, Dr Anindya Sircar and head of legal services of ICRISAT, Dr Surya Mani Tripathi.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Restoration of Gulzar Houz leads to ‘demolition’ rumours

The significance of this MoU is to jointly work on projects in the domain of IP and technology management/commercialization by utilizing IP expertise, network and outreach, and national and international exposure.

NALSAR will collaborate for capacity building and awareness activities in the IP domain to benefit various stakeholders in the innovation ecosystem in India and across the globe.

This partnership between the two will enhance knowledge exchange and participation in each other’s programs and events relevant to IPRs.

It would further encourage visits from one party to the other by academic, research and other staff members to participate in training and capacity development programs and other related activities said their press release.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 7th February 2023 12:18 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button