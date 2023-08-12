Hyderabad: Namaz-e-Janaza of Shaik Sayeed Bawazeer held at Barkas ground

Hyderabad: Hundreds of people attended the ‘Namaz-e- Janaza’, of Shaik Sayeed Bawazir, who was murdered by some persons at Bandlaguda on Thursday night.

The final prayers were performed at Barkas Ground at 9.30 pm amidst tight security arrangements. During the procession, the family initially wanted ‘Namaz e Janaza’ to be held at the Jamia Masjid Barkas. But anticipating a huge turnout, the venue was shifted to Barkas Ground.

According to local reports, a huge crowd turned out for the prayers and to participate in the funeral procession. People from different areas of Telangana and neighbouring states of Karnataka and Maharashtra visited and consoled the family.

The body was later taken to the ‘Badha Khabrastaan’ at Errakunta Road where it would be laid to rest.

The Commissioner’s Task Force, Chandrayangutta police, City Armed Reserve, City Rapid Action Force, and policemen in civilian clothes were deployed in large numbers.

The Bandlaguda police and Commissioner’s Task Force nabbed three suspects for questioning as part of an investigation into the murder of social worker Shaik Sayeed Bawazir.

Bawazir was murdered on the first floor of a commercial complex located on the main road at Bandlaguda on Thursday, August 10.

The suspects stabbed the victim multiple times with sharp-edged weapons. Grievous injuries caused his death on the spot, sources said.

A senior police officer said there may have been some past rivalry between the victim and the accused. “We are questioning the suspects and further investigations are going on. We will soon nab everyone involved in the murder case.

Bawazir came into the spotlight after he started raising civic and social issues concerning the public. He focused more on Jalpally municipality and criticised a minister of the TRS government and Jalpally municipality councilors, ward members, and others.

He often released videos about the civic issues plaguing the slums areas. He gained a huge following on social media for his oratory skills.

Shaik Sayeed Bawazir, days before his arrest had said in a video that he was facing a threat to his life from some influential persons, who had close links with political parties.