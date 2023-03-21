Hyderabad: Nampally court sends 5 men to jail for drunk driving

Hyderabad: Five individuals were awarded imprisonment and a fine of Rs 42,300 was levied by the Nampally court on Tuesday against 19 drunk and drive chargesheets.

Caught for the fourth time in a drunk and driving offence, Mahesh Yadav was sentenced to imprisonment of 60 days while one Maasanna was awarded 30 days of jail time. Another 3 persons, Kishore, Sheik Khaja Pasha, and Abdul Rasheed were awarded imprisonment of 5 days by the court.

Nampally police said that 14 of them were first-time offenders and have been sentenced to pay a fine of Rs 2100 each.