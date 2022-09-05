Hyderabad: Narayana staffer involved in fee row succumbs to burns

Hyderabad: Two weeks after suffering burns due to an argument over fee payment and certificate issuance to a student, Narayana college’s administrative officer, Ashok Reddy died on Sunday.

The issue dates back to August 19 when an Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leader, Sandeep barged into the principal’s office forcing him to issue the transfer certificate to a student. The college had withheld the certificates since the student did not pay the book fee of Rs 9,500.

Sandeep threatened to burn himself and asked his associate to fetch petrol. When he doused himself with the fuel, Ashok Reddy tried to stop Sandeep from setting himself ablaze. A scuffle ensued, leading to the ABVP leader catching fire from a lamp near-by.

Following the incident Sandeep and Reddy suffered 60 percent burns.

One of Sandeep’s associates was also caught in the fire. “While Reddy succumbed to his injuries, the two other continue to be in a critical condition.” Amberpet inspector P Sudhakar was quoted as saying by the Times of India.