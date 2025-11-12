Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing deports 23 foreign nationals

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) with assistance of other agencies in the last three years deported 23 foreign nationals, including 15 Nigerians, three Sudanese, two Ivorians, and one each from Tanzania and Morocco, who were found overstaying and involved in drug trafficking.

In 2025 alone, 11 foreigners, including eight Nigerians, have been deported.

The HNEW has also arrested 33 foreign nationals since 2022 for involvement in narcotics cases, of which 20 are Nigerians.

In the latest, The Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (HNEW) on Wednesday deported a Nigerian national identified as Onyeukwu Kelechi Victor, 28 years, to his home country on charges of overstaying in India and indulging in drug peddling activities considered a threat to national security.

According to the police, Victor, a native of Enugu State in Nigeria, had arrived in India in October 2021 on a student visa to pursue a BCA course at a college in Bengaluru. However, he discontinued his studies due to financial issues and got involved with a Nigerian-based drug syndicate, reportedly supplying drugs in Bengaluru and Hyderabad on a commission basis.

The foreign nationals come on business visas, student visas, and medical visas and overstay in India. A few of them get involved in drug peddling.