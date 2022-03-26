Hyderabad: National Academy of Cybersecurity invites applications for programmes

Hyderabad: The National Academy of Cybersecurity (NACS) has invited applications for admissions into the Government of India certified virtual courses in Cyber Security & Ethical Hacking.

The certificate courses offered by the academy include Cyber Security Officer, Diploma in Cyber Security Management, Post Diploma in Cyber Security Management, Diploma & Post Diploma in Cyber Security & Ethical Hacking, and Certificate in Cyber Security.

Intermediate, Under-Graduate, Diploma, Engineering and Post-Graduate students who are interested can apply for the course, said a press release from the academy. One can avail of the application form on the academy’s website https://nacsindia.org/ . The last date for submitting the application is March 31.