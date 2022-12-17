Hyderabad: National Book Fair to be held from Dec 22-Jan 1

Hyderabad: The 35th edition of the ‘Hyderabad National Book Fair’ will begin on December 22 at Telangana Kala Bharathi, NTR stadium.



Under the aegis of the Hyderabad Book Fair Society, the fair will provide an opportunity for young authors to display their books and for book enthusiasts to buy their favourite picks.

More than 300 bookstalls and various publishers that include (Munshiram Manoharlal Publishers and Nava Telangana Publishing House) from all over India are likely to participate in the fair.



Books will be made available in Telugu, Hindi, Urdu, Sanskrit, English and other Indian languages.



Children’s literature, progressive literature, classical literature, novels, and stories about science and technology books will also be displayed.



Study materials for students preparing for competitive exams, various publications and their materials will also be available at the book fair.

Vice president of Hyderabad National Book Fair, K Chandra Mohan, said, “As the reading habit is disappearing among people due to the rise in technology, hence we have started a campaign, in which few book enthusiasts and few authors will be posting informative clippings on how reading is a good habit so as to motivate and encourage people to start reading.”

The fair, he stated, was organised on a smaller scale with limited stalls for the past two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he stated that year over 300 stalls will be set up and encouraged young authors to display their books.

A donation box will be set up like always, wherein interested people can give away old books which will be donated to various libraries in districts and to various government schools.