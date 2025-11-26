Hyderabad: Naveen Yadav takes oath as Jubilee Hills MLA

Hyderabad: Congress leader V Naveen Yadav took oath as the Jubilee Hills MLA in the Telangana Assembly on Wednesday, November 26. Yadav took the oath in the presence of Telangana Assembly speaker Gadam Prasad.

Yadav contested the Jubilee Hills by-election on a Congress ticket and secured 98,988 votes. He defeated Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate Maganti Sunitha by 24,729 votes.

V Naveen Yadav sworn in as the MLA of Jubilee Hills on Wednesday in the presence of Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar. pic.twitter.com/P5fYTonZIG — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) November 26, 2025

The Jubilee Hills by-poll was necessitated after the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June 2025.

While Congress and BRS fielded Naveen Yada and Sunitha respectively, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) feilded Lankala Deepak Reddy as its candidate for the Jubilee Hills by election. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) had announced support to the Congress candidate.

Background of the by poll

The Jubilee Hills by-election was held on November 11 and the results were declared on November 14.

BRS had fielded Maganti Sunitha, wife of the late Maganti Gopinath, while the Congress nominated Naveen Yadav. The BJP had chosen Lankala Deepak Reddy, who had unsuccessfully contested the seat in the 2023 Assembly elections. Meanwhile, Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has extended its support to the Congress.

It was significant for the Congress, which aimed to wrest the seat from the main opposition, BRS. Having failed to secure even a single seat in the Greater Hyderabad region during the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections, a victory here was crucial for the Congress to strengthen its urban foothold.

BJP’s remark on the byelection result.

Following Naveen’s victory, Union minister G Kisha Reddy alleged that the Congress secured the Jubilee Hills constituency due to political and financial support from the AIMIM.

Reacting to the Jubilee Hills by election result, Reddy accepted the Bharatiya Janata Party’s defeat, admitting that the party is weak in Telangana. “We will analyse the defeat and regroup,” he said in a statement.

The Union minister questioned, “What has Revanth Reddy done for the public? On what basis did he seek votes? Both the Congress and AIMIM spent crores of rupees on the by election.” He accused the Telangana government of not cooperating with the chief election commissioner.