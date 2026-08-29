Hyderabad: NEET-PG aspirant consumes poison one day before exam

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old female NEET-PG aspirant allegedly died by suicide here on Saturday, August 29, a day before appearing for the examination, police said.

The deceased, a native of Andhra Pradesh, who had completed her MBBS, ended her life by consuming an unknown poisonous substance in a room of a private hostel.

She was staying in the hostel and preparing for the NEET-PG examination for the past seven months and was to appear for the exam on Sunday, a police official said.

A suicide note purportedly written by her was recovered from the room, in which she stated that she was suffering from depression since her intermediate education (class 11-12), the official said. She did not mention anything with regard to the NEET exam in the note, he added.

She was taking medication for depression, but it seems she was unable to overcome it and apparently due to which she committed suicide, police said.

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“She had spoken to her father today morning. Her father told her that they will visit her and will take them to the exam centre tomorrow. After that she did not attend her father’s phone call following which he contacted the hostel staff and told them to verify.”

“The staff noticed her lying unconscious in the room and shifted her to a hospital where she was declared brought dead,” the official said.

A case was registered at Chikkadapally police station.