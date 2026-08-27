Hyderabad girl ends life after father chides her over phone use

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old girl died by suicide in Hyderabad on Wednesday, August 26, after her father allegedly chided her over mobile phone addiction.

According to reports, the girl was a resident of Kacheguda and died by suicide after jumping under a goods train at the Uppuguda Railway Station. After being alerted, the Government Railway Police (GRP) arrived at the spot and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) for postmortem.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from the GRP confirmed that the girl’s body was found on the railway tracks. However, the official did not confirm the reason for her suicide.

A case of suspicious death was registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the official said.