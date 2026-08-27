Hyderabad girl ends life after father chides her over phone use

An official from the GRP confirmed that the girl's body was found on the railway tracks.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Uppuguda Railway station
Uppuguda Railway station

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old girl died by suicide in Hyderabad on Wednesday, August 26, after her father allegedly chided her over mobile phone addiction.

According to reports, the girl was a resident of Kacheguda and died by suicide after jumping under a goods train at the Uppuguda Railway Station. After being alerted, the Government Railway Police (GRP) arrived at the spot and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) for postmortem.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from the GRP confirmed that the girl’s body was found on the railway tracks. However, the official did not confirm the reason for her suicide.

Subhan Bakery

A case of suspicious death was registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the official said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button