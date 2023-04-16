Hyderabad: Neglected open spaces to get ‘Urban Acupuncture’ makeover

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hyderabad Urban Lab Foundation (HUL) to turn various open land parcels in the city into vibrant living spaces through ‘Urban Acupuncture’.

This initiative aims to promote well-thought-out design solutions for informal settlements like slums, abandoned and open places, stepped spaces and places with rapid urbanisation.

Neglected open spaces will be converted into vibrant living spaces such as playgrounds and libraries using ‘Urban Acupuncture’. All this will be taken up using low-cost intervention techniques.

The open spaces will be reclaimed by clearing garbage and Construction and Demolition (C&D) dumps.

The Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) department along with the Revenue department and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) aim to develop them into meaningful public activities such as libraries, play areas, social gathering places, and points for economic convergence, over a period of time.

The project also aims to include the local stakeholders in order to promote a sense of ownership.

Citizens are encouraged to send the list of such neglected, misused and likely to get encroached open spaces in their neighbourhoods, through Twitter @TSmaudonline or @ghmconline or contact the local deputy commissioner or the zonal commissioner of GHMC.

An MoU was signed between the MA&UD department and the HUL foundation to promote sustainable models, tools, and best practices for low-cost urban innovation and sustainable urbanisation in the presence of minister KT Rama Rao.

HUL, led by Anant Maringanti, will provide urban infrastructure and aesthetic design solutions. HUL shall partner with the local stakeholders, private organisations, architecture students and colleges, and nonprofit and philanthropic sectors.