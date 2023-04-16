Hyderabad: Harish Rao inaugurates new oncology block at MNJ Cancer Institute

Hyderabad: Finance and health minister Harish Rao inaugurated the new oncology block at MNJ Cancer Institute on Sunday. This new block was constructed from the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds of Rs 80 crore delivered by the Aurobindo Pharma group.

MNJ is the second-largest hospital for cancer treatment in the government sector in the country. The new block has a special women’s wing and pediatric wing. A library and a teacher will be set up in the pediatric wing to ensure that the education of the children who come for treatment is not affected, and they will provide education along with treatment.

The facility spans over 2,32,000 square feet and is composed of 8 floors (cellar, lower ground, ground + 5 floors) with a total bed capacity of 300.

The new block has increased the number of beds to 750, with an investment of Rs 60 crores by the Telangana government.

All floors are interconnected with a staircase, ramp and lift with high-end features such as 30 wardrooms, 2 operation theatres, 12 consultation rooms, 2 radiology bunkers, 8 bone marrow transplant rooms, dedicated paediatric and adolescent ICUs, diagnostic rooms (CT scan), microbiology and chemistry labs, besides a proper kitchen and dining rooms.

This facility will introduce genetics and molecular labs, aiding in the diagnosis and treatment of the disease. This new block will not only provide specialised and supportive services but also a research centre allowing to reach more patients in need with improved capacity and efficiency.

The hospital has set up a special ward for Bone Marrow Transplantation, to whom medicines are given free of charge for life under Arogya Shri. Features such as dedicated paediatric and adolescent wards and targeted radiotherapy will also be enhanced.

Speaking at the occasion, minister Harish Rao expressed his pleasure at the opening of the new block in the historic hospital.

“Medical services have been greatly strengthened in Telangana state under the leadership of CM KCR. Hospitals like Gandhi, Osmania, NIMS, and ANJ have been strengthened. On the other hand, with the expansion of four TIMs, Warangal Health City, and NIMS, the government is making 10 thousand super speciality beds available, which will be available in another year,” he added.

The government is setting up nine additional medical colleges this year bringing the total to 55 medical colleges, up from 20 in 2014. Medical seats will also be increased to 7990 from the earlier 2950.

Since the advent of Telangana, Rs 800 crore Arogya Shree has been spent in relation to cancer with Rs 137 crores being spent only on cancer patients only last year.

Chemotherapy and radiotherapy will also be made available in the districts for cancer patients. The state will also develop diagnostic centres for cancer detection.