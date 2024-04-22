Hyderabad: Nehru Zoo Park hosts hands-on pottery Workshop for World Earth Day

Hyderabad: Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) celebrated “World Earth Day” as part of its Wildlife Education Programme by organizing a pottery workshop on Sunday. Renowned artist Pentaiah and his team led the workshop, providing practical demonstrations on pottery and clay crafts.

Over 500 visitors, spanning various age groups and genders, actively participated in the workshop. They engaged in creating pots, water jars, glasses, and food-serving utensils from clay. Many attendees praised the Zoo Director for implementing such an educational and practical initiative.

The workshop aimed to educate visitors about the significance of biodegradable materials in biodiversity. Participants gained hands-on experience in crafting clay items, emphasizing the importance of sustainable practices in daily life.

Dr. Sunil S Hiremath, the Director (FAC) & Curator of Nehru Zoological Park, extended congratulations to the visitors on the occasion of “World Earth Day.”

The event not only provided a platform for learning but also highlighted the importance of environmental conservation and sustainability in everyday activities.