Hyderabad: Nehru Zoo Park water contaminated, says chief wildlife warden

Hyderabad: Water from Mir Alam Tank, passing through Nehru Zoo Park (NZP) channels and drains, has been found to be contaminated with heavy metals, nitrates, and molybdenum, posing serious health risks to zoo animals.

This contamination can make them susceptible to kidney and other diseases. M C Pargaien, chief wildlife warden and principal chief conservator of forests, inspected the Nehru Zoo Park on Sunday, April 14, and was informed about the water contamination.

To address this issue, Pargaien proposed the construction of two Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) near the Tiger Safari and pool areas, which will be incorporated into the Musi Riverfront Development Plan or another suitable scheme.

It is crucial to ensure that all water entering the zoo premises and animal moats remains completely uncontaminated at all times. This proposal is an initiative towards safeguarding the health and well-being of the zoo inhabitants, effectively.

Pargaien also reviewed the progress of a mobile application designed to enhance the visitor experience and provide education on conservation and the animal kingdom.

Previously, post-mortem examinations of 58 animals, including the Asiatic lioness Aruna, endangered Himalayan goral, a mute swan, and a white swan, which died in 2018-19, revealed that their deaths were caused by cirrhosis of the liver due to polluted water.

The Nehru Zoo Park authorities are taking necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of the zoo animals by addressing the issue of water contamination.

Aditionally, Pargaien asked the zoo curator to protect animals from summer heat and expedite the transfer of an Indian bison and a tiger to Kakatiya Zoo.