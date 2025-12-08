Hyderabad: Nepali gang busted for robbing retired army officer

Published: 8th December 2025 5:16 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad commissioner’s task force, along with Karkhana police, apprehended a Nepali gang involved in a dacoity of a retired army officer’s house in Secunderabad.

The gang had forcibly confined Capt DK Giri, looted the house and fled with gold ornaments and Rs 95,000 cash.

Of the 13-member gang, five accused have been arrested, while the rest are absconding.

The police have seized valuable items worth Rs 10 lakhs, including gold and silver ornaments, a Rolex watch, cash, and cell phones.

According to a release, the complainant had hired a Nepali couple as their domestic workers, through an agency who were actually conspiring with the intent to rob the officer’s house by planting two insiders, Raj Bahadur Shahi (alias Rajendra Shahi) and Rekha Devi Rawal, posing as a couple.

The agency contacted Rajendra, who was in Karnataka at the time and Rekha, who travelled from Mumbai for the job. They began working at the house on October 25 as domestic help.

They hatched the plan in Tolichowki at one of the accused’s houses, and executed the robbery on November 16. Following the theft, the accused persons had divided the stolen items equally amongst themselves and left Hyderabad for different states.

They have been arrested under sections 310 (2) (dacoity), 329 (4) (criminal trespassing), 127 (2) (wrongful confinement), 123 (causing hurt by poison), 115 (2) (volantarily causing hurt), 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

