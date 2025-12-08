Telangana HC stays CAT order allocating IAS officer Amrapali to Telangana

Hyderabad: In a setback to IAS officer Amrapali, the Telangana High Court issued interim orders suspending the Central Administrative Tribunal’s (CAT) directions that had allocated the officer to Telangana state.

In October last year, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) issued orders allotting Amrapali to Andhra Pradesh.

Challenging the DoPT orders, she approached CAT, which directed Amrapali be sent back to Telangana as part of a “swapping” arrangement with IAS officer Harikiran.

However, the DoPT stated the swapping procedure did not apply to Amrapali because Harikiran belongs to a reserved category and hence it was not permissible.

It appealed to the Telangana High Court which issued an interim stay in the CAT’s decision. The next hearing has been adjourned for six weeks.