Telangana HC stays CAT order allocating IAS officer Amrapali to Telangana

In October last year, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) issued orders allotting Amrapali to Andhra Pradesh.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 8th December 2025 4:30 pm IST
ias officer amrapali
IAS officer Amrapali

Hyderabad: In a setback to IAS officer Amrapali, the Telangana High Court issued interim orders suspending the Central Administrative Tribunal’s (CAT) directions that had allocated the officer to Telangana state.

In October last year, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) issued orders allotting Amrapali to Andhra Pradesh.

Challenging the DoPT orders, she approached CAT, which directed Amrapali be sent back to Telangana as part of a “swapping” arrangement with IAS officer Harikiran.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“King

However, the DoPT stated the swapping procedure did not apply to Amrapali because Harikiran belongs to a reserved category and hence it was not permissible.

It appealed to the Telangana High Court which issued an interim stay in the CAT’s decision. The next hearing has been adjourned for six weeks.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 8th December 2025 4:30 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button