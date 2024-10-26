Hyderabad: New OGH to come up at Goshamahal Police Stadium

Hyderabad: Revenue minister P Srinivas Reddy has announced that the state cabinet has approved the transfer Goshamahal Police Stadium land for the construction of the new Osmania General Hospital’s campus in its place.

After almost four hours of discussions covering the issues ranging from Kharif paddy procurement, tribal university in Mulugu, sanction of various roads, new metro rail-line, sports university and more, the state cabinet has taken some very important decisions on Saturday night.

Addressing the media after the cabinet meeting, Srinivas Reddy disclosed that 76.4 km new Metro Rail-line connecting 5 routes would be taken-up at a cost of Rs 24,269 crore, for which the detailed project reports (DPR) were ready.

He said that the works for the Metro rail-line would be taken up under a public private partnership (PPP) model, that would help share the burden of the costs of the project between the centre and the state, when it came to the Metro Rail Project’s Phase-II.

He also stated that a similar PPP model was being worked-out for the constructing 16,000 to 17,000 km roads across the state, and that a cabinet sub-committee will be constituted to study the implementation of that project in other states.

A decision was also taken in the cabinet meeting, for the allotment of 211 acres for the construction of the Tribal University in Mulugu, which was promised to Telangana in the AP Reorganisation Act, but got delayed due to the logjam between the state and the centre on the suitable location for the allotment of land for the university.

The cabinet has also decided to allot the premises of the Gachibowli stadium to facilitate the construction of the sports university.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced that Madhira and Huzurnagar were among the three constituencies where the subsidiaries of the sports university were going to be established.

Srinivas also made a major announcement about the state government taking up the Kadem Project of the erstwhile Adilabad district, for silt removal and its restoration, after which the project will be expanded across the state to cover other unmaintained major and medium irrigation projects as well.