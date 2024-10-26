Telangana: App to be launched for selecting Indiramma house beneficiaries

Hyderabad: The Telangana revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy announced the development of a special app to transparently select beneficiaries for the Indiramma housing scheme in the state.

He highlighted that the Indiramma housing scheme aims to provide houses to all eligible individuals, regardless of political affiliations or regional backgrounds.

During a review of the app at the Secretariat on Saturday, October 26, the minister suggested a few modifications to enhance its functionality. Following his feedback, the app is set to be updated and launched next week.

Minister Srinivasa Reddy further highlighted the importance of including a Telugu version of the app to cater to rural residents. He stated that technology will play a crucial role throughout the process from beneficiary selection to the completion of the houses.

He emphasized that the government aims to build a house for every homeless person.

What is Indiramma housing scheme?

To provide housing facilities to all homeless citizens in Telangana, the state government introduced the Indiramma Housing Scheme 2024. With the help of this scheme, the government will provide financial assistance and other benefits to all the citizens so that they and build their own permanent houses.

How to apply?

Step 1: All applicants who clear the eligibility criteria must visit the official website and fill out the application form to avail of the benefits of the Indiramma Housing Scheme.

Step 2: Once the applicant reaches the home page of the official website they must click on the option to apply online.

Step 3: An application form will appear on your desktop screen. The applicant must enter all the details that are asked and attach all the necessary documents.

Step 4: After entering all the details the applicant must quickly review it and click on the option submit complete their process.

Eligibility Criteria:

To qualify for the Indiramma housing scheme in Telangana, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Must be a permanent resident of Telangana.

Should belong to the lower or middle-class category.

Must not be registered under any other housing scheme in the state.

Should not own a permanent house.

Required Documents: