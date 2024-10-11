Telangana govt directs formation of Indiramma committees for housing scheme

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has issued orders to all the district collectors to constitute Indiramma committees at the gram panchayat and municipal/ward-level committees, for the implementation of ‘Indiramma Illu’ housing scheme for the poor.

As per the orders issued by the transport, roads and buildings department on Friday, October 11, all the district collectors have been asked to take necessary steps for the constitution of the committees by Saturday, October 12, and to organise orientation programmes at the mandal and municipal levels with the committee members.

The sarpanch or the special officer of the gram panchayat will be the chairman of the committee, with two women from self-help groups, three locals from the village (including one person from the BC community and one from the SC/ST communities) will be the members of the village-level committee. The panchayat secretary will be the convener of the committee.

Also Read Revanth Reddy launches 28 Young India Integrated Residential Schools

At the municipal/ward-level, the corporator or the municipal councillor will be the chairman of the committee, with two women from self-help groups, three locals from the municipality/ward will be the members, and the ward officer will be the convener of the committee.

These committees will be in-charge of creating awareness on the scheme, handholding the beneficiaries for construction of their houses, act as a committee for social audit, and report any wrongful exclusion or inclusion of a beneficiary family under the scheme, to the mandal parishad development officer (MPDO).

The MPDO will be finalising the names of the committee members and forwarding the same to the district collector for issuing the final orders constituting the Indiramma committees in consultation with the in-charge district minister.

What is the Indiramma Illu scheme?

As part of the Indiramma Illu scheme, the state government will be offering financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the construction of 4,50,000 houses across Telangana, with 3,500 houses in each constituency under the first phase of the project.

The model house under the scheme includes components like a single bedroom, kitchen, attached toilet/bathroom, a staircase, open space for garden in front of the house, a balcony, parking space for bike, and a boundary wall.

As per reports, 82 lakh people have applied for Indiramma Illu scheme.The state government has taken Rs 3,000 crore loan through Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), with which it plans to construct 92,000 houses (52,000 houses in rural areas and 38,000 in urban municipal areas).