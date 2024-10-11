Revanth Reddy launches 28 Young India Integrated Residential Schools

Hyderabad: Launching a scathing attack on former chief minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy questioned his priorities for the development of the state. Reddy criticized KCR for spending Rs 1,200 crore on constructing party offices and the new Telangana Secretariat while neglecting to fund improvements in residential schools in rural areas. He accused the BRS of usurping government lands to build fortresses.

Speaking at the foundation-stone laying ceremony for the Young India Integrated Residential School in Shadnagar, Reddy said, “KCR never saw education as a priority… He never tried to improve school infrastructure.” Reddy further expressed that KCR “never wanted the children to get educated, as they would question and claim their rights later.”

Reddy pointed out that upgrading the state’s 1,023 residential schools would require Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore, but instead, KCR shut down 5,000 government schools. He accused KCR of denying children education to prevent them from questioning authority, adding, “He only talked about giving sheep, buffaloes, and pigs to the weaker sections, while he wanted his son to become the minister and his daughter an MP.”

Revanth Reddy stressed the importance of bringing children from all castes and communities together in integrated residential schools, stating, “If SCs, STs, BCs, and minorities are made to study separately, it fills poison in their minds. But if they study, eat, play, and sleep together, they will develop a spirit of brotherhood.”

The chief minister also criticized BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar for opposing the Congress-led government’s initiative to build integrated residential schools, remarking that the latter had taken after KCR, after joining the BRS.

Revanth Reddy also highlighted the vision of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, under whom the first residential school was established in Sarvail, Munugode, in 1971. He noted that many notable figures, such as former DGP M Mahender Reddy and education secretary Burra Venkatesham, were alumni of the school.

Rs 5,000 cr spent on constructing residential schools

The foundation stones for 28 new integrated residential schools were laid across Telangana, including in constituencies such as Kodangal, Madhira, Nalgonda, and Warangal, with each campus planned to accommodate 2,500 students on 20 to 25 acres.

Deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka, speaking at another foundation-laying ceremony in Laxmipuram, Madhira constituency, announced that the state government would spend Rs 5,000 crore this year to construct residential schools, with plans to have them operational before the next academic year. He contrasted this with the previous government’s record, stating that despite tabling a Rs 3 lakh crore budget, only Rs 73 crore had been spent on school infrastructure.

Foundation stones for integrated schools were laid in the following constituencies