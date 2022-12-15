Hyderabad: New police stations to come up in Muslim-dominated areas

Hyderabad: After the approval of the state government’s recommendation for the re-demarcation of the city police, the move to set up new police stations has been accelerated. The structure of the Hyderabad City Police will be completely overhauled as the existing 5 zones and 17 divisions and 60 police stations in the city will be replaced.

New police stations are being established in the Muslim-dominated areas of Hyderabad. According to the new structure, the number of zones will increase from 5 to 7, the number of divisions will increase from 17 to 27 and the number of police stations will increase from 60 to 73.

New police stations are being set up in the areas like Toli Chowki, Borabanda, Bandlaguda, Masabtank, Tadban, Warisguda, Rehmat Nagar, and Khairtabad. This new system is most likely to start functioning from the beginning of the new year and the police stations will start working in the new limits.

Under the new structure, the existing divisions will also be changed and new divisions will come into existence and the zone system has also been prepared.

This is to be noted that 3966 jobs have been sanctioned in the police department by the state government. Under which three DCPs for the city have been obtained in 1252 vacancies in addition to 26 inspectors.