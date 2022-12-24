Hyderabad: New Women Police Station inaugurated at Begumpet

A new block of SHE teams spread across 2000 sqft with modern workstations, reception counters, and victim facilitation rooms were also inaugurated.

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 24th December 2022 1:02 pm IST
Hyderabad police inaugurate new Women PS in Begumpet
New building for Women PS launched at Begumpet. (photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: A new Hyderabad police commissioner, CV Anand inaugurated a new facility of Women Police Station at Begumpet on Friday.

The new building is equipped with barracks for personnel, a modern workstation, counselling rooms and record rooms.

The commissioner at the event said, “The building has a visitor-friendly design, comfortable waiting area, and easy accessibility to differently-abled persons among other features. Modern infra development helps in rendering services effectively.”

He further added that they plan to have a women’s police station and a cybercrime police station in every zone in the city.

A new block of SHE teams spread across 2000 sqft with modern workstations, reception counters, and victim facilitation rooms were also inaugurated by Anand at HACA Bhavan, Nampally.

