Police Round up 2022: Cyberabad records 25.84% increase in cyber crime

Hyderabad: In their annual police round up, the Cyberabad Commissionerate stated that there has been a 12% reduction in crime in 2022. However, the cyber crime cases went up by 25%.

In 2021, 30954 cases were reported while 2022 witnessed 27322 cases of crime thus reducing the number of cases to 3632. Cyberabad officials are investigating 15% lesser cases than they did in 2021 meaning that more cases were processed in 2022 as compared to 2021.

Further, Cyberabad police noted that the property offenses reported in 2022 reduced by 28% as opposed to 2021.

Crimes against women in 2022 (2166 cases reported) reduced by 8% as against 2021 (2363 cases reported).

Further, the commissionerate stated that there has been a 19% decrease in cases recorded against Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) as against 2021.

Road accidents are down by 19% from 2021. However, in 2022, cases of cheating increased by 14% (818 more cases), while 2.93% more people went missing. Even culpable homicide cases increased by 33.33%.

Cases of dowry harassment, dowry deaths, rape, outraging modesty and bigamy reduced by 28.57%, 3.78%, 11.24%, 13.19% and 28.57% respectively in 2022.

It is worth noting that cyber crime cases increased by 25.84% meaning 996 more cases of cyber crime were recorded in 2022. Frauds for jobs, loans, trading, marriages etc topped the cyber crimes list. The conviction rate has increased in 2022 by 9.07%.

Further, officials seized 6474.207 kilograms of ganja, 402.3 grams of MDMA, 225 grams of Cocaine, 12.225 litres of hash oil in 2022 under the commissionerate.