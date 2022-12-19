Hyderabad: Newborn flung off building in Kushaiguda, dies of injuries

Hyderabad: A newborn baby girl, who was rescued by a cop after allegedly being thrown to the ground from a multi-storied building in Kushaiguda, died on Sunday.

According to the police, the newborn was thrown out of a building in the neighbourhood, perhaps located in the rear of the building where she was found lying in a pool of blood.

Also Read Hyderabad man kills step-daughter for talking over phone at night

Kushaiguda police said that they received a distress call from a watchman of an apartment about a grievously injured infant within the compound.

Kushaiguda Sub Inspector (SI), M Sai Kumar rushed to the spot, wrapped the infant in a towel and called for an ambulance and shifted the baby to Niloufer hospital after a preliminary examination.

Police after sending the baby started questioning residents of the two buildings to ascertain if anyone there had any role to play in the crime or if they saw the accused.

The police stated that CCTV cameras couldn’t trace a clue of the suspect, and the case now relies on human intelligence to be cracked.

However, the newborn who suffered cuts all over her face, couldn’t survive and died hours after it was rescued.



Hospital staff who examined the baby claimed that she was a few days old with no abnormalities but a postmortem report is awaited to find a lead on her abandonment.

Police have registered a case under section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and an investigation into the probe is underway.