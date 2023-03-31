Hyderabad: Newly elected BRS MLCs take oath

Hyderabad: The newly elected BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) MLCs, Deshapati Srinivas, Challa Venkatrami Reddy and K Naveen Kumar, took oath at the Council premises on Friday.

They were elected unanimously on March 16 for three MLC seats under the MLAs quota.

Newly elected MLCs took oath at Telangana Legislative council today pic.twitter.com/bsHSQmadtG — Sarita Avula (@SaritaTNews) March 31, 2023

The biennial elections were conducted as Alimineti Krishna Reddy, V Gangadhar Goud and K Naveen Kumar’s terms are set to expire on March 29.

Since no other nomination had been received until the last day on March 16, the returning officer handed over election certificates to the three BRS members.

This election comes as Naveen Kumar’s second consecutive term. Deshapathi Srinivas and former MLA Venkatrami Reddy, are both elected to the Telangana state legislative assembly for the first time.

After the oath-taking ceremony, the Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy who administered the event formally welcomed the newly elected members into the Council.

Also Read Telangana: BRS candidates win MLA quota MLCs elections

BRS MLC K Kavitha, council deputy chairman Banda Prakash, Legislative Affairs minister V Prashanth Reddy, tourism minister V Srinivas Goud, agriculture minister S Niranjan Reddy and other elected public representatives from the BRS participated in the ceremony.