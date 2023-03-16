Telangana: BRS candidates win MLA quota MLCs elections

Since no other nomination had been received until the last day on March 16, the returning officer handed over election certificates to the three BRS members.

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidates Deshapathi Srinivas, K Naveen Kumar and Challa Venkatrami Reddy have been elected unanimously on Thursday for three MLC seats under the MLAs quota.

The biennial elections were conducted as Alimineti Krishna Reddy, V Gangadhar Goud and K Naveen Kumar’s terms are set to expire on March 29.

This election comes as Naveen Kumar’s second consecutive term. Deshapathi Srinivas and former MLA Venkatrami Reddy, are both elected to the Telangana state legislative assembly for the first time.

