Hyderabad NGO sets up 600 institutions for blind in 32 years

The sole aim is to educate visually challenged students in the English medium so that they can appear in competitive exams

Published: 19th April 2024 6:01 pm IST
Devnar Foundation for the blind, Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Devnar Foundation for the Blind has expanded its educational institutions from 4 to 600 over the course of 32 years. The institutions include intermediate and degree colleges. 

“Established in 1992, the sole aim of Denvar Foundation is to educate visually-challenged students in the English medium so that they can appear in competitive exams,” the organisation said in a press note. The graduate students have secured jobs in banks, MNCs, private sector, and in state and central governments. 

Students pursuing higher studies are enrolled in Central University Hyderabad, Delhi University, various IIT’s, national law schools, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Boston. 

In this academic year, three of the students got admission into the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

