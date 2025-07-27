NHRC to hear 109 human rights violation cases in Telangana

Hyderabad: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is conducting a two-day Open Hearing and Camp Sitting in Hyderabad on July 28 and 29 to address 109 cases of alleged human rights violations from Telangana. The initiative aims to ensure swift justice to victims through direct engagement.

The hearings will be held at the MCR HRD Institute in Jubilee Hills, beginning at 10:00 AM on Monday. NHRC Chairperson Justice V. Ramasubramanian will preside over the sessions, along with Members Justice (Dr.) Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi and Ms. Vijaya Bharathi Sayani. Senior NHRC officials, including Secretary General Bharat Lal, Director General (Investigation) R.P. Meena, and Registrar (Law) Joginder Singh, will also be present.

The Commission will hear cases involving a wide range of human rights issues, including:

Alleged police misconduct and abuse of power

Denial of benefits under government welfare schemes

Irregularities in prisons

Neglect of rights of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes

Violation of students’ rights in educational institutions

Women’s health and safety concerns, especially for pregnant and lactating mothers

Human trafficking and related crimes

On the second day, July 29, the Commission will meet senior state government officials at 11:00 AM to discuss key human rights concerns and emphasize the importance of timely redressal. This interaction will also review the steps taken by the Telangana government in response to NHRC advisories aimed at protecting vulnerable communities.

Later that afternoon, at 2:00 PM, the NHRC will engage with representatives from civil society organizations, NGOs, and Human Rights Defenders (HRDs) to understand ground-level challenges and gather feedback on human rights conditions in the state.

The session will conclude with a press briefing to share the outcomes of the camp sitting and highlight the actions taken on various complaints.

The NHRC has been organizing such open hearings and camp sittings in different states since 2007 to provide prompt relief to victims. The most recent camp was held last week in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. In the past, similar sessions have taken place in states like Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and several others.