Hyderabad: NIA conducts raid at CMS convenor’s residence

Hyderabad: A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted search at the Chaitanya Mahila Samakhya (CMS) convenor Jyothi’s residence.

The NIA siezed certain books during the search operation and summoned her for questioning at its office. The raid was conducted in connection with a case registered against Radha, a nursing student from Visakhapatnam.

Interacting with the media Jyothi said, officials questioned her about Radha’s recruitment by the Maoists. However, she denied all links with the student. The NIA questioned the convenor regarding the CMS membership.

Raids were also conducted at residences of CMS leader Anitha in Hanamkonda and another activist in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district.