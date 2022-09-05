Hyderabad: NIA conducts raid at CMS convenor’s residence

Raids were also conducted at residences of CMS leader Anitha in Hanamkonda and another activist in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 5th September 2022 4:15 pm IST
Hyderabad: NIA conducts raid at CMS convenor's house
NIA conduct raid at CMS convenor;s house in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted search at the Chaitanya Mahila Samakhya (CMS) convenor Jyothi’s residence.

The NIA siezed certain books during the search operation and summoned her for questioning at its office. The raid was conducted in connection with a case registered against Radha, a nursing student from Visakhapatnam.

Interacting with the media Jyothi said, officials questioned her about Radha’s recruitment by the Maoists. However, she denied all links with the student. The NIA questioned the convenor regarding the CMS membership.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Telangana: Teen hit by train while trying to make Instagram reel

Raids were also conducted at residences of CMS leader Anitha in Hanamkonda and another activist in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button