Hyderabad: NIA files charge sheet against man accused of promoting Naxalism

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency on Monday filed a charge sheet against a top leader of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit in a case related to alleged conspiracy to promote left wing extremism (LWE) in the country.

The charges have been pressed against Sanjoy Deepak Rao alias Sanjay Deepak Rao, who is thought to be a Central Committee (CC) member of CPI (Maoist), in NIA special court, Hyderabad, Telangana.

The NIA, in the charge sheet, had alleged that Deepak had actively radicalised other individuals to join the CPI (Maoist) in a systematic process and manner to carry acts related to terror and violence, in conspiracy with other Maoist cadres. He had also raised funds for furthering the activities of the proscribed terrorist organisation, including procurement of arms and ammunition. NIA had found that Deepak had been involved in organising terror camps in the Western Ghats Special Zonal Committee/WGSZC of CPI (Maoist), as part of the conspiracy.

The case was initially registered at PS KPHB by the Telangana Police. On 15 September 2023, a revolver with ammunition, multiple fabricated Aadhaar cards, a laptop and some cash was seized from the possession of the accused at the time of his arrest, officials said.

NIA took over the investigations and re-registered the case on 3 January, 2024.

Further investigations in the case are under way.