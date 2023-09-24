Hyderabad: NIMS begins 7-day free paediatric cardiac surgery camp

A team of doctors from United Kingdom-based hospital, Alder Hey, will collaborate with the NIMS team to perform surgeries for congenital heart defects for free

Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 24th September 2023 8:02 pm IST
Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: The Nizams’ Institute of Medical Science (NIMS) on Sunday, September 24, started a seven-day free paediatric cardiac surgery in the CT surgery department, old building.

A team of doctors from United Kingdom-based hospital, Alder Hey, will collaborate with the NIMS team to perform surgeries for congenital heart defects for free.

The camp began with screening of patient on September 24, surgeries will be conducted from September 25 till September 30.

The medical staff, which consists of specialists from both Alder Hey Hospital and local doctors, including those from Niloufer Hospital, will carry out two to three surgeries each day for children aged below 5 years, with various heart-related disorders.

A camp titled “Charlie’s Heart Heroes Camp” will be located in the NIMS Old Building’s Department of CT Surgery. The director of NIMS, Dr Bheerappa Nagari expressed his commitment to offering free heart procedures to children in need, emphasising those with heart abnormalities and associated disorders.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 24th September 2023 8:02 pm IST
