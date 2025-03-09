NIMS docs conduct heart transplant on 19 yr old man

Hyderabad: The Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) successfully performed a heart transplant on a 19-year-old man from Kathedan, who was suffering from a severe cardiac condition.

The surgery was conducted under the Aarogyasri health scheme, which covered the costs. The heart donor was a 24-year-old man who was declared brain dead after a road accident.

NIMS Director Dr. Bheerappa Nagari noted that NIMS is the only government hospital in India currently performing both heart and lung transplants.

Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha congratulated the recipient and thanked the donor’s family.

He also warned private hospitals about irregularities in organ transplantation, emphasizing strict penalties under new regulations to combat illegal organ trafficking. The minister instructed doctors to regularly monitor transplant recipients.

Additionally, the minister announced plans to establish a state-of-the-art organ transplantation center at Gandhi Hospital soon.