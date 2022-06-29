Hyderabad: NIMS fined Rs 5 lakh for medical lapse

Hyderabad: Nizam’s Institute of Medical Science (NIMS) has been asked to pay compensation of Rs. 5 lakhs to a patient who had undergone surgery 13 years ago.

Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (TSCDRC) has upheld the rulings of the district consumer forum and asked NIMS to pay Rs. 60 thousand to the patient, A Mallikamba towards her medical expenses.

It all started in 2009 when Mallikamba approached the hospital with a complaint of abdominal pain. She underwent surgery in the hospital on November 3, 2009.

However, after two years, she started complaining of abdominal pain. When she went to a local clinic in Warangal, she came to know that there is some object in her abdomen.

On August 22, 2012, she had undergone another surgery in Sakhamuri Narayana Memorial Nursing Home in Warangal. After the surgery, she was informed that a surgical mopping pad was left inside her abdomen during the previous surgery.

After knowing the fact, the woman approached the district consumer forum against NIMS.

When the matter reached TSCDRC, the hospital was asked to pay compensation of Rs. 5 lakh and medical expenses of Rs. 60 thousand to the patient.