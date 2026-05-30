Hyderabad: NIMS hospital conducts mock fire drill

The drill was jointly organised by the Department of Emergency Medicine and the Hospital Administration

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 30th May 2026 4:44 pm IST
Officials from Telangana fire department conduct a mock drill at NIMS Hospital
Officials from Telangana fire department conduct a mock drill at NIMS Hospital

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Emergency Medicine Day, a mock fire drill was conducted at the Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on Saturday, May 30.

The drill was jointly organised by the Department of Emergency Medicine and the Hospital Administration under the guidance of officials from the Hyderabad District Fire Department.

NIMS Medical Superintendent Dr Nimma Satyanarayana said, “The mock drill was conducted to raise awareness among hospital staff, including doctors, nurses, technical personnel, and security, regarding how to respond in the event of a fire emergency, how to evacuate patients to safe zones, and how to handle emergencies.”

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The drill was conducted using “dummy patients” to ensure that no inconvenience was caused to actual patients.

District Fire Officer T Venkat, Assistant District Fire Officer V Bhanuprasad, Station Fire Officer MD Shaukat, and Station Fire Officer P Sai Reddy participated in the mock drill.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 30th May 2026 4:44 pm IST

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