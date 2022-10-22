Hyderabad: NIMS invites applications for B.Sc courses

Hyderabad: The Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on Saturday invited applications for its B.Sc courses in paramedical and allied sciences.

The counseling and provisional admission will be conducted on October 31 2022 at the Learning Center on the 1st floor of the Old OPD block. Students who secured ranks between 1 to 250 displayed on the NIMS website are requested to assemble at the venue by 9:00 am.

The eligible students must carry all original certificates, counseling letters and counseling fees as prescribed in the prospectus. For further details, one may visit NIMS website.