Hyderabad: NIMS launches robotic surgery system worth Rs 35 cr

Hyderabad: In a first at a government hospital, a high-end robotic surgery system procured at a cost of Rs 35 crore was inaugurated at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on Monday.

Telangana health minister, T Harish Rao who inaugurated the medical setup on Monday said, “Chief minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao has specially allocated a grant of Rs 154 crore for NIMS so that high-end medical equipment can be procured.”

“The new equipment is being sourced through funds available in the Aarogysri health insurance program,” he added.

Also Read Telangana: KCR lays foundation stone for 2K bedded block at NIMS

Rao said that the total bed strength at NIMS has increased from 900 to 1800 beds as the hospital has witnessed major upgradation works in the last few years.

“The chief minister also has recently laid the foundation stone for the construction of a 2000-bed NIMS super speciality hospital, which escalates the total bed capacity to 4000,” said Harish Rao.

Commenting on Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s visit to OGH, Harish Rao said, “It is unfortunate that there are people who intentionally fail to recognize the massive development achieved by Telangana in the health sector.”

“I urge such individuals to refrain from making unjustified comments on government health care workers,” added the minister.

Professor and head of the department of Urology, NIMS, Dr Rahul Devraj has been appointed as in charge of the training program of the Robotic Surgical System.

The senior urologist will coordinate with the faculty and other nursing staff for proper training to operate the new surgical system.

“The professor will supervise the maintenance of the equipment,” said an order from the medical superintendent, NIMS.